Interior Announces $95M For Wetland Habitat Conservation

By Caleb Symons (April 28, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior is putting $95 million toward protecting wetlands and other upland bird habitats across North America, it announced Wednesday, following approval from the federal Migratory Bird Conservation Commission. That funding will help the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners conserve and restore more than 300,000 acres used by waterfowl, songbirds and other birds in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to a press release from the Interior Department. Most of that spending — $78 million — will be disbursed as grants through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, or NAWCA, and will be matched...

