Feds To Discuss Geolocation Addition To Suicide Hotline

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 28, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has announced that it plans to convene a forum with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to address opportunities and challenges related to geolocation for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The FCC posted a notice on Tuesday announcing the May 24 forum, which will include state and local stakeholders, suicide prevention and mental health experts and advocates, communications industry leaders and technical experts, the notice said. The forum will explore ways to address the technical challenges of transmitting location information. Vibrant Emotional Health, the organization that has administered the...

