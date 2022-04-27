DOJ Warns Prisons Bureau Risks Violating Contracting Law

By Alyssa Aquino (April 27, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice raised concerns the federal prison labor program was at risk of violating "Buy American" procurement policies after finding it had purchased products that were made in China. In a memo sent Tuesday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz informed the Federal Bureau of Prisons that staff members at the Federal Prison Industries, a government-owned corporation that manufactures goods with prison labor, had entered into the deal aware the products were made in China. The staff had wrongly assumed the contract was compliant with federal contracting policies, Horowitz said. He clarified that neither the company,...

