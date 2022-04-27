FCC Will Vote In May On New Robocall Regs

By Christopher Cole (April 27, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will vote at its May 19 meeting whether to adopt a new rule requiring overseas networks to launch efforts to stop illegal robocall campaigns or face having their call traffic blocked. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the plan Wednesday, saying it's key to federal attempts to cut down on the numbers of unwanted, scam calls that Americans receive. The rule targets so-called gateway providers, the networks that connect calls from outside the U.S. to domestic phone numbers. "We are all sick of international scam robocalls. The FCC is taking action to fight back," Rosenworcel said in a...

