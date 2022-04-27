Coloplast Hit With $2.5M Verdict In Pelvic Mesh Trial

By Mike Curley (April 27, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has hit Coloplast Corp. with a $2.5 million verdict in a suit from a woman saying one of its pelvic mesh products was defective, causing an infection and pelvic pain after it was implanted. In the verdict, reached Tuesday after an eight-day trial, the jury found that Virginia Redding and her physician relied on Coloplast's representations of the mesh as safe and found that defects in the mesh's design led to Redding's injuries. Attorneys for Redding said in a statement Wednesday that this was the first jury verdict against Coloplast for claims involving its NovaSilk pelvic mesh....

