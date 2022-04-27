Ga. Medical Pot Regulator Hit With Licensing Process Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 27, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An applicant for a medical cannabis production license has sued a Georgia regulator to obtain documents related to its challenge over an allegedly unlawful application evaluation and scoring process that was "clouded by substantial conflicts of interest." Plaintiff Cumberland Curative LLC said in a Monday complaint filed in an Atlanta-area state court that the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission's process of scoring applications for low THC oil production licenses was arbitrary and capricious. Cumberland, which said it did not receive a high enough score to secure a license, alleged that at least one successful applicant began building a multimillion-dollar production...

