OCC Head Calls For Unified Standard For Stablecoins

By Elise Hansen (April 27, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Stablecoins should be subject to a uniform standard crafted by the industry, government regulators and academics, acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said Wednesday. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency leader issued a statement following his appearance at an artificial intelligence symposium hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, nonprofit FinRegLab Inc. and the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence. In the statement, Hsu called for an approach to stablecoins similar to what was taken in the early days of the internet, in which standard-setting groups helped craft a uniform path forward...

