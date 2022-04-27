1st Circ. OKs Hospital's Denial Of Vax Mandate Exemptions

By Emily Brill (April 27, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts hospital was allowed to require eight employees to get vaccinated despite their religious objections, a First Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, rejecting the workers' claim that the facility should have been blocked from doing so. The ruling affirmed U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor IV's October decision that the workers failed to prove they'd suffer irreparable harm without exemptions from Mass General Brigham Inc.'s vaccination mandate. The workers argued that if they weren't granted the exemptions, and thus forced to either get vaccinated or lose their jobs, they'd be harmed beyond repair regardless of which route they chose. If they got...

