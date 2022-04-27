Chicago Pot Seller Hit With Sexual Harassment Suit

By Mike Curley (April 27, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a Chicago cannabis dispensary sued its owner in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, alleging she was forced to resign from her job because of sexual harassment from the store's managers. In the complaint, Shabana Khan said she was "constructively discharged" from the job — in that the working conditions were such that any reasonable employee would quit — because her complaints to Revolution Global about the sexual harassment were not acted upon. According to the complaint, Khan began working at Enlightened Dispensary, which is owned by Revolution Global, in April 2021, and while she met or exceeded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS