Mask Co. Not Owed Coverage In N95 Dispute, Insurer Says

By Ganesh Setty (April 28, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A designer of N95 respirator materials is owed no coverage in a suit claiming it made fraudulent misrepresentations causing other mask makers to lose out on a $90 million state government contract, its insurer told a California federal court, arguing faulty products do not constitute property damage. Employers Mutual Casualty Co. said in a declaratory action Wednesday against Sanctuary Systems LLC, three of its officials and two related entities that the allegations Advoque Safeguard LLC and Ciasom LLC lodged against them either don't amount to a covered occurrence or are otherwise excluded. Two of Sanctuary's officials, Robert Sigler and Behnam Pourdeyhimi,...

