Hotel Co. Tells 4th Circ. Pollution Policy Covers COVID Losses

By Ben Zigterman (April 28, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The owners of a Virginia-based hotel chain asked the Fourth Circuit to reverse a district court's decision finding that COVID-19 is not a covered pollutant in its pollution insurance policy with Illinois Union Insurance Co. In its opening brief filed Wednesday, Central Laundry LLC accused U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. of improperly limiting the policy to environmental pollutants and finding that COVID-19 wasn't one when he granted summary judgment to Illinois Union in January. Central Laundry said it specifically purchased a pollution policy to fill gaps in its coverage from other policies because property policies typically exclude pollution risks....

