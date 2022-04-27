Suspect Arrested In 2016 Murder Of Prominent Dallas Atty

By Katie Buehler (April 27, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A suspect in the 2016 killing of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky was arrested in Florida Wednesday, and has been charged with capital murder. Steven Aubrey, 61, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, by Dallas homicide officers and is being held at the county jail on a $2 million bail, according to jail records. Dallas police say he will soon be extradited back to Texas. Aubrey is charged with assaulting Tobolowsky in his garage at his Dallas home and setting it on fire in May 2016. The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled Tobolowsky's death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS