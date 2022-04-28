Insurer Can't Escape La. Broker's Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (April 28, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge tossed a fidelity bond insurer's bid for a judgment that it doesn't have to pay for losses suffered by an insurance broker whose former employee stole customer premiums, finding that the policy in question offers coverage for some types of indirect loss. In rejecting Ohio Casualty Co.'s motion for summary judgment Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty said language in a crime protection policy issued to Insurance Unlimited of Louisiana LLC may provide coverage for money the broker spent to reimburse its customers for property damages they suffered during Hurricane Laura. Those customers became uninsured after...

