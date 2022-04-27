La. Judge Orders Biden To Keep Enforcing Title 42

By Alyssa Aquino (April 27, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from prematurely unwinding the Title 42 order used to quickly expel migrants arriving at the border, saying lifting the order ahead of schedule could force states to shoulder the financial burden of more migrants. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays ruled that the nearly two dozen state attorneys general who are looking to keep Title 42 intact through its scheduled May 23 end date would likely be able to prove that the Biden administration is terminating the order in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, which outlines the steps federal agencies...

