Peloton Faces PTAB Panel In NordicTrack IP Row

By Britain Eakin (April 27, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel lobbed question after question at an attorney for Peloton Wednesday in its effort to knock out one claim in a home exercise equipment patent it's been accused of infringing by the company that makes NordicTrack exercise products. An inquisitive three-judge PTAB panel was considering Peloton's challenge to an Ifit Inc. patent that covers ways to allow home exercise equipment users to participate in live, instructor-led group classes. Key to the patent, and to the dispute between the parties, are features of Ifit's patent that allow home exercise equipment to be remotely controlled, and a...

