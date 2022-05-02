Our Courts Must End Big Tech's Patent Plunder

By Paul Michel (May 2, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Some of America's largest tech companies are facing big damage awards. In January, for instance, the U.S. International Trade Commission banned Google LLC from importing certain products that infringed on patents held by speaker-maker Sonos Inc. Barely a month later, a Western District of Texas jury ordered Google to pay $20 million to energy efficiency services company EcoFactor Inc. for violating the latter's patents with its Nest products. Google and its subsidiary YouTube Inc. also owe VideoShare LLC $26 million for infringement. Apple Inc., meanwhile, could end up paying more than $1 billion for violating the patents of internet security firm VirnetX...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS