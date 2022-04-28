Florida Gov. Vetoes Bill Scaling Back Solar Net Metering

By Keith Goldberg (April 28, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation to pare down a program that pays homeowners for the solar power they generate and put on the grid, a bill that solar advocates claimed would decimate solar development in the Sunshine State. Florida's state Legislature had passed H.B. 741, which would have started reducing the rates that homeowners with rooftop solar panels would be paid by utilities under the state's "net metering program" through 2024. It would have also required the creation of a new net metering program in 2029 that would obligate homeowners to "pay the full cost of electric service and...

