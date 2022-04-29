Enviro Assessment Rule May Help Lower Buyers' PFAS Risks

By Jeffrey Dintzer, Gregory Berlin and Leland Frost (April 29, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- On March 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a proposed rule[1] and a direct final rule[2] amending the all appropriate inquiries, or AAI, rule to reference the new American Society for Testing and Materials International standard E1527-21, concerning standard practice for Phase I environmental site assessments. The new EPA rules allow for ASTM E1527-21, which took effect on Jan. 1, to satisfy the requirements for conducting AAI under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA — also known as the Superfund law. This change has long been sought by purchasers of property who seek to limit their...

