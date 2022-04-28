Samoans Argue Citizenship Question Belongs In Courts

By Grace Dixon (April 28, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Three Utah residents born in American Samoa pushed the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Tenth Circuit finding that questions over their citizenship status belong at Congress, saying the decision rests on outdated precedent that should be overturned. The Tenth Circuit ruling stemmed from the trio's challenge of an Immigration and Nationality Act provision categorizing individuals born in the territory as U.S. nationals, but not citizens. Reversing a Utah federal judge's determination that the law ran up against the Fourteenth Amendment, a split panel found in June 2021 the role of offering citizenship to unincorporated territorial land falls squarely with lawmakers,...

