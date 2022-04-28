Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Firm Founders Hit With Fraud Charges And SEC Suits

By Sarah Jarvis (April 28, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The co-founders of a cryptocurrency trading firm are facing criminal charges and suits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations they lied to investors about the company's automated trading functions and how they would use investor funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a Wednesday announcement that Japheth Dillman was arrested over a purported scheme to defraud investors in the San Francisco-based Block Bits Fund I LP. He and his purported co-conspirator, David Mata, were each charged with one count of wire fraud, prosecutors said.

According to the prosecutors' announcement, Dillman raised about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!