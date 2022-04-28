Tech Co. Can't Duck Purdue Univ. Patent Suit, Judge Says

By Jasmin Jackson (April 28, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has rebuffed a European microchip maker's bid to dodge Purdue University's patent suit over semiconductor devices, finding that jurisdictional discovery is needed to determine whether the infringement claims belong in the Lone Star state. In an order denying dismissal of the case without prejudice, the Western District of Texas judge ruled Wednesday that STMicroelectronics NV, or STNV, can't escape claims that the company and its U.S. branch, STMicroelectronics Inc., infringed two patents for semiconductor technology held by the trustees of Purdue University. The European microchip maker had argued that the Texas court did not have jurisdiction over...

