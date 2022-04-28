The Term: Oklahoma Says High Court Ruling Caused Crisis

Law360 (April 28, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- This week, Law360's The Term podcast discusses Oklahoma's attempt to manage the fallout from a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that classified a huge swath of the state as Indian Country. Plus, should the Biden administration have to continue a Trump-era policy of sending migrants back to Mexico while their immigration claims are pending? @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. On this episode, the team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS