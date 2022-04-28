Consumer Groups Can Sue Facebook On GDPR, ECJ Says

By Silvia Martelli (April 28, 2022, 2:21 PM BST) -- Consumer associations can sue Facebook's parent company under European Union data protection laws without needing a mandate from individual users, the bloc's top court ruled on Thursday. The European Union's highest court has ruled that consumer protection associations in the bloc can bring representative actions against Meta for allegedly violating data protection rules. (iStockphoto.com/Kira-Yan) The European Court of Justice said that consumer protection associations in the EU are allowed to bring representative actions against Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd., formerly Facebook Ireland Ltd., for allegedly violating rules protecting their personal data. Representative actions are opt-out, meaning that claimants can sue on behalf...

