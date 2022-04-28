Curaçao Bank Fights UK Jurisdiction In £415M Tax Fraud Case

By Joanne Faulkner (April 28, 2022, 4:45 PM BST) -- A Caribbean-based bank told a London court on Thursday that proceedings in Curaçao over its liability to creditors of a defunct payment company caught up in VAT fraud should be heard before a case brought against the lender in England. The Caribbean lender is asking a court in Curaçao, pictured, to grant it an injunction preventing creditors from pursuing claims that it aided a £415 million tax fraud. (iStock.com/schoolgirl) Counsel for First Curaçao International Bank NV said the High Court should not allow a "new frontier" of claims to be brought against the lender in England. That could result in "irreconcilable"...

