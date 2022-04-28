CMA Appoints New Senior Litigation Director As Cases Mount

By Richard Crump (April 28, 2022, 4:13 PM BST) -- The antitrust watchdog announced on Thursday that it has appointed a new senior litigation director to take responsibility for leading the monitoring of competition concerns arising from mergers and acquisitions. The Competition and Markets Authority said that Jessica Radke, who has been with the regulator since 2017 in its litigation department, will manage a team of approximately 40 legal professionals. She will lead its mergers, antitrust and consumer litigation work. Radke worked in public law and employment litigation for the Government's legal department before joining the CMA. Her appointment comes at a time when the CMA faces an increase in the...

