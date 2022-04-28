KKR Set To Buy French Renewable Energy Biz For €1.6B

By McCord Pagan (April 28, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant KKR agreed on Thursday to buy French renewable energy company Albioma for roughly €1.6 billion (about $1.7 billion) in a deal led by French law firms Bredin Prat and Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier. KKR & Co. Inc.'s tender offer of about $52.50 per share, plus a dividend of about $0.88, is a 51.6% premium over Albioma's March 7 stock price, according to a joint statement. KKR said it supports the company's goal to approach 100% renewable energy by 2030. "This offer from KKR confirms the relevance of Albioma's vision, the quality of strategy execution and the value of...

