UniCredit Loses $24.7M Lawsuit For Missing Oil Cargo

By Silvia Martelli (April 28, 2022, 5:39 PM BST) -- UniCredit Bank AG has lost its $24.7 million damages lawsuit against the owners of a ship, as a court ruled on Thursday that they are not responsible for the bank's losses after thousands of metric tons of oil disappeared after arriving at a United Arab Emirates port. Judge Clare Moulder said at the High Court that this did not cause any loss to the bank even if Euronav NV had failed to require the production of the bill of lading when delivering the oil. UniCredit had already accepted that the cargo would not be discharged into storage at the United Arab Emirates port...

