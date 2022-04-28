DC Circ. Wrestles With Jurisdiction In COVID-19 Death Case

By Nadia Dreid (April 28, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit spent part of its Thursday morning trying to sort out the "sloppy" jurisdiction questions it faced in an appeal over the non-dismissal of a COVID-19 death suit against a nursing home that was originally filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act grants Fair Acres Geriatric Center immunity from the family's claims, but also gives it the power to directly appeal the denial of a motion to dismiss to the D.C. Circuit instead of the Third Circuit, the nursing home says. But the panel seemed to struggle with the idea Friday, finding the language...

