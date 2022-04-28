Womble Bond Takes On 5-Atty IP Team To Open NY Office

By Emily Lever (April 28, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson LLP will open a New York office with a five-attorney team from intellectual property boutique Abelman Frayne & Schwab, the firm said Thursday. The New York office is the firm's 20th U.S. location and will be led by partners Julianne Abelman and Marie Anne Mastrovito. Following the pair to Womble Bond are senior counsel Lori B. Cohen and Anthony A. Coppola, of counsel Erica R. Halstead and six paralegals. They add to Womble Bond's 140-attorney IP practice, which the firm said is an important part of its tech-centric growth strategy. "Along with bolstering our trademarks and brand management practice,...

