Turkey Takes WTO Loss On Drug Rules To Arbitration

By Grace Dixon (April 28, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Turkey alerted the World Trade Organization on Thursday that the nation will take its appeal of a panel report upholding the European Union's challenge of various policies aimed at bolstering Turkey's pharmaceutical products to arbitration, with the EU's consent. The notice publicizes for the first time a WTO panel's November ruling that policies incentivizing the use of domestic-produced pharmaceutical goods and prioritizing such goods for health care reimbursement schemes violated two provisions of a multilateral agreement regulating trade. With the WTO's Appellate Body rendered toothless as the U.S. continues to block judicial vacancies from being filled, the EU and Turkey have...

