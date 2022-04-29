MORE Act's Possible Impact On State-Licensed Cannabis Cos.

By Omar Figueroa, Andrew Kingsdale and Lauren Mendelsohn (April 29, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- On April 1, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act for the second time.[1] The MORE Act would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act — where it is currently listed in Schedule I, the most restrictive class — and would mandate automatic expungement of certain cannabis-related convictions. From a criminal justice perspective, these changes are long overdue. The MORE act would also benefit cannabis consumers through lower prices, more laboratory-tested product choices, and additional scientific research on the medical effects of cannabis. To state-licensed cannabis businesses, the MORE Act is a mixed...

