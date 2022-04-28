Groups Say Mass. Water Agency Failed To Stop Pollution

By Chris Villani (April 28, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The public authority tasked with treating wastewater in Greater Boston has been hit with a suit alleging it failed to enforce pollution limits, drawing pushback from the agency, which said the environmental group suing it doesn't understand how effective its work has been. In a complaint filed Wednesday alleging violations of the Clean Water Act, Conservation Law Foundation said the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has not taken the action required by law in more than 200 instances in which hospitals, manufacturers and others ran afoul of the limits for cyanide, lead and mercury. "The agency's failures result in increased pollution in...

