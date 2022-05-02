Ex-Scientologists Sue Church Claiming Forced Labor, Abuse

By Carolina Bolado (May 2, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Three individuals raised in Scientology are suing the church, its leader and several affiliated corporations claiming they violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act by forcing them to work in abusive conditions without pay aboard the church's cruise vessel and at its headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. In a suit filed Thursday in federal court in Tampa, Florida, three plaintiffs — Gawain Baxter, Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris — say they were brought up in "a world filled with abuse, violence, intimidation and fear" and forced to provide unpaid and extremely low-paid labor like landscaping, food service and janitorial work beginning as young...

