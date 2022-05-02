Gordon & Rees Adds Clausen Miller Insurance Pro In SoCal

By James Mills (May 2, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has added a Clausen Miller PC litigator and insurance expert as a partner in its Orange County office in Irvine, California. Michael W. Goodin joins the Gordon Rees insurance coverage and litigation practice groups, the firm announced on Thursday. He primarily handles complex commercial, construction and tort litigation matters as well as contract disputes. He represents clients in fields including construction, agriculture, mining, equipment suppliers, tire manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. Goodin also defends major insurers in bad faith litigation and declaratory relief actions, specializing in handling complex disputes. He also advises clients on insurance-related topics such as...

