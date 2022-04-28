Medline Must Face Rival's Trimmed Misinformation Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 28, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Medline Industries Inc. must face most of Becton Dickinson's lawsuit alleging that it tried to ruin BD's reputation on the catheter tray market by spreading false information to the medical technology company's customers, a New Jersey federal judge ruled in an order unsealed Thursday. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez mostly denied Medline's motion to dismiss, saying BD has established a "reasonable basis" for the belief that it lost customers as a result of Medline's alleged false advertising campaign, according to the April 20 order unsealed Thursday. Medline argued that it can provide documents to show that its statements were not...

