Florida Dems Call For Special Session To Include Rental Relief

By Nathan Hale (April 28, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic state lawmakers called on Thursday for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to add rental relief to the scope of an upcoming special legislative session he has called to address issues with property and homeowners insurance, calling it a critical part of a housing crisis facing the state. In a letter outlining their request, the 28 lawmakers expressed support for holding the special insurance session, slated for May 23-27, but criticized the Republican governor for moving slowly on these matters and not prioritizing them during the January-March regular session or during another special session that was held earlier this...

