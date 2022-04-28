Jury Hands Drilling Tool Materials Co. $700K In Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 28, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal jury has awarded more than $700,000 in lost profits to a drilling tool materials company in its patent suit against two metal importers over dissolvable alloys, finding that the manufacturers infringed two patents covering the metal composition but did not do so willfully. Following a four-day trial, the jurors' Wednesday verdict determined that importers Yueyang Aerospace New Materials Co. Ltd. and Ecometal Inc. owe Terves LLC the six-figure damages amount for infringing the patents on a dissolvable metal that allows drilling companies to leave their tools underground. However, the jury also found that the defendants' infringement was not...

