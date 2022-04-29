Goodwin Procter Adds Davis Polk Capital Markets Pro

By James Mills (April 29, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added a Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP capital markets expert as partner in its Silicon Valley office. Bryan Quinn, who spent nine years at Davis Polk, joins Goodwin's technology practice, the firm announced Thursday. He advises clients on capital markets transactions, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions issues, as well as initial public offerings and other capital and financial matters. "I'm delighted to be working at Goodwin," Quinn told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "This is only day three, but I've really been hitting the ground running here. It's just been a terrific opportunity for me." He said...

