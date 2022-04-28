Phyllis Schlafly's Son Loses Insurance Appeal At 3rd Circ.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 28, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday upheld the dismissal of claims made by Andrew Schlafly — the son of late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly — in his legal battle over $3.4 million in keyman insurance benefits for Eagle Forum, his mother's political organization. A three-judge panel affirmed a New Jersey federal judge's ruling that the Eagle Forum organization itself, not its members, was the sole beneficiary of the insurance policies. "The court correctly determined that the policies unambiguously identify Eagle Forum as the beneficiary," Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith said. "Andrew argues that Eagle Forum is not the proper beneficiary, because its...

