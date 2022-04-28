Feds Beat NJ Doctor's FOIA Suit Over DNA Docs

By Adam Lidgett (April 28, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge threw out a doctor's suit claiming the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office unfairly denied his requests for records about Illumina's "monopoly power" in the DNA sequencing market. U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi on Thursday awarded summary judgment to the federal government and Illumina in Dr. Monib Zirvi's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The judge said that the federal agencies were right when they applied what is known as Exemption 4, which protects confidential information that includes things like trade secrets, to the documents it decided to withhold or redact....

