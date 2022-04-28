Gulf Coast Says Its Ch. 11 Plan Is Best Deal For All Claimants

By Rick Archer (April 28, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Nursing home chain Gulf Coast Health Care asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday to approve its Chapter 11 plan, saying it will provide the best possible result for unsecured creditors, including the tort claimants who have opposed it. On the third day of virtual hearings on the proposed plan, Gulf Coast said a deal with its largest landlord and senior lenders to provide $10 million for unsecured creditors is an "extraordinary result" given the "dismal economics" the company is facing. "This is not a 100-cent case. It just can't be," Gulf Coast counsel Daniel M. Simon said. Gulf Coast and more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS