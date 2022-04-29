Insurer Says Developer's Claim Not Covered Property Damage

By Hope Patti (April 29, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A construction company and subcontractor are not entitled to coverage over a property developer's claim that they must pay to replace part of a residential HVAC system, the contractors' insurer told a Minnesota federal court, saying the developer failed to allege property damage caused by an occurrence. Houston Casualty Co. said Thursday it is seeking a declaration that it has no obligation to defend or indemnify its insureds, Weis Builders Inc. or Egan Co., with respect to a claim for damages brought by Rochester MN Properties LLC. The insurer said Rochester requested that Weis and Egan pay for the replacement of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS