Foley & Mansfield Adds Litigation Partner In New Orleans

By Adrian Cruz (April 29, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Foley & Mansfield announced that it has hired a New Orleans-based partner with a focus on asbestos and talc litigation, who will be part of its toxic tort, environmental and product liability practice groups. Shelley Napolitano joined Foley & Mansfield on April 18, following a six-and-a-half-year stint with Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC. She told Law360 on Friday that she joined the firm because of the strength of its trial teams, along with its culture and embracement of technology. "Foley & Mansfield is well-known for the performance of their trial teams, but in speaking with [managing partner] Kyle Mansfield...

