Mich. Pot Co. Nabs Financing With Federally Chartered Bank

By Sarah Jarvis (April 28, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Michigan cannabis company Fluresh LLC has announced it closed a $25 million senior secured note with a bank that also completed a $23 million debt refinancing, which Fluresh called one of the largest debt financings of a cannabis operator by a federally chartered bank. Fluresh said in a Wednesday announcement that the secured bank note, which closed in December, is for aggregate gross proceeds of $25 million and had an interest rate of 5.75% per annum at the time of closing with 50% of the aggregate proceeds capped at 7%. The company didn't specify which bank it worked with, only saying...

