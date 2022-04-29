Clinic Wants Money Back After Pot Property Deal Sours

By Mike Curley (April 29, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A mental health clinic is asking a California state court to step in and order a cannabis grower and distributor to return nearly $800,000 that the clinic paid for cannabis licenses, saying the distributor lied about whether it could transfer a property lease along with the licenses. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Westcoast Therapy Inc. said Angelica Xavier, owner of X Brands Distribution LLC and Goodbites LLC, had approached Westcoast with a deal to transfer manufacturing and distribution licenses, purchase the two companies' assets, and assign the lease to a Long Beach commercial property. Westcoast alleges that Xavier told the company...

