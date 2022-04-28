DC Court Backs Ex-Perkins Coie Atty On DQ Of AG Race Rival

By Khorri Atkinson (April 28, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- D.C. attorney general candidate Kenyan McDuffie's campaign suffered a blow Thursday after the D.C. Court of Appeals affirmed the Board of Elections' recent ruling agreeing with his opponent, a former Perkins Coie LLP partner, that McDuffie is not legally qualified to be on the June primary ballot. A three-judge panel for the city's highest court unanimously concluded that the D.C. councilman — reportedly seen as the front-runner in the race — is statutorily ineligible because he's not an "actively engaged" attorney. The elections board on April 18 ruled in favor of ex-Perkins Coie partner Bruce V. Spiva, who in late March...

