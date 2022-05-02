Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Gets Default Win In Illegal Landfill Coverage Dispute

By Hope Patti (May 2, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Hiscox Insurance has no duty to defend a recycling company accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste, a Texas federal court said, finding the recycler in default after it failed to enter an appearance or answer the insurer's complaint in the nearly two years since it was filed.

U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr granted the insurer's motion for default judgment against Blue Star Recycling LLC on Thursday, saying the default is warranted and the insurer stated a valid claim for declaratory relief.

"Pursuant to the terms, provisions, exclusions, conditions and endorsements included in, and otherwise made a part of, the Hiscox policy,...

