Venezuela Says Stolen Art Suit Warrants Nixing Seizure Order

By Caroline Simson (April 29, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Venezuela argued on Thursday that a recent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in a case over Nazi-looted art is the final blow for a seizure order over shares in Citgo's parent company, which was issued in an enforcement case over a $1.2 billion arbitral award. The debt-ridden country argued in a letter to U.S. Circuit Judge Leonard P. Stark that under the high court's decision last week in a case known as Cassirer, the seizure order Judge Stark issued against shares in PDV Holding Inc. to defunct Canadian miner Crystallex to enforce the massive arbitral award will have to be...

