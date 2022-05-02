Insurer Best Practices For NY Climate Risk Compliance

By Jim Wrynn and Robert Stephens (May 2, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- State and federal financial regulators and insurers are coping with the effects of climate change and the increasing risk it presents to the safety and soundness of financial institutions and to the stability of financial systems. The increasing regularity and gravity of extreme weather-related events such as rapid swings in temperatures, tornadoes in the Midwest, wildfires in California and hurricanes in the Gulf Coast have resulted in greater regulatory focus on climate-related risks for the insurance industry.[1] Reacting to these issues, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently proposed rule changes requiring registrants to include certain climate-related disclosures in their registration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS