SEC Says Blockchain Biz Founders Committed $10M Fraud

By Elise Hansen (April 29, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The founders of blockchain platform NASGO misled investors about the company's growth prospects and sold digital tokens that were actually unregistered securities in a roughly $10 million fraud, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged in California federal court. The SEC on Thursday accused Steven Chiang, Eric Tippetts and two business associates of making "baseless" and "unrealistic" claims about NASGO's potential. NASGO's signature digital token, NSG, was a security and should have been registered, as was digital token SNP, which was part of a related venture called Sharenode, the agency said. "Since at least December 2017 ... defendants have defrauded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS